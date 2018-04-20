Lexington burglars make off with $600 in beer and cigarettes

Lexington police are seeking help to identify three men who stole hundreds of dollars worth of beer and cigarettes from a Lexington gas station, according to a tweet.
Three people pulled up to Zoomz Gas Station on Augusta Road April 12 and broke into the store, according to a video provided by the police department.
The burglars broke out a window, climbing over the front counter of the store. The men stole $600 in beer and cigarettes, stuffing them in bags before climbing back out of the broken window.
The three left together in a van, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1557.
