Richland deputies arrest man in attempted murder case

Days after finding two people with gunshot wounds on Cornell Adams Run, deputies arrested the man they believe was the shooter.
Richland County deputies arrested James Duckett, 30, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Capt. Maria Yturria.
Deputies found Duckett near Rosewood Drive at about 9:45 a.m. Friday and arrested him.
Duckett is accused of shooting two people at about 7:40 p.m. Monday. Detectives believe Duckett was arguing with the victims when he shot them.
Both victims were taken to Palmetto Health Richland and were later released.
Duckett was taken to Alvin Glen Detention Center.
Comments