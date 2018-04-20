Mom, son made teen girl perform sex acts at Midlands massage parlor, police say

A mom and her 18-year-old son forced a 16-year-old girl into prostitution at a local massage parlor, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Yevett Michelle Pratt, 38, was taken into custody Friday morning in Greenville by the Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals, police said in a statement. Pratt, from Newberry, was charged with trafficking/trafficking in person with a victim under 18 years old. Pratt's son, Carban Kiaeem Epps, faces the same charge.
According to police, the victim was forced by Pratt to perform sex acts for money at Eve’s Haven & Spa, located in the 3800 block Broad River Road. The alleged prostitution at Pratt's business took place in September and October of 2017.
Police say Epps recruited the victim, introduced her his mom and provided transportation to the massage parlor where the sex acts allegedly occurred.
Pratt is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, while Epps is at Newberry County Jail on unrelated charges.
