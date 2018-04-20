Military service dog stolen in Columbia home burglary, police say

Two burglars took more than goods during a recent home burglary, Columbia police say.
A Wounded Warrior service dog named "Blu" was stolen along with a television during an April 16 robbery on Gavilan Avenue. Blu is a black and white Husky with black paws.
At least two men broke into the home in the Greenview community in Columbia, according to a police statement issued Friday afternoon. The suspects left in a white, 2001-03 model Toyota Sienna CE with a S.C. license plate and trailer hitch, police said.
Anyone with information about the case or where the dog might be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
