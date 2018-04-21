Drugs worth thousands of dollars seized in Midlands SC sting

Three men are facing charges after a police sting operation uncovered thousands of dollars worth of drugs.
The Sumter Police Department announced Saturday a months-long investigation led them to search two homes this week. Officers seized 4.2 ounces of heroin with an estimated street value of $60,000, enough for an estimated 6,000 injections.
Also seized were 10 grams of marijuana, 30 tablets of MDMA or "ecstasy," five guns — one of which was reported stolen — and $5,000 in cash. Three vehicles were also seized by police.
Patrick Clifton Clark, 49, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin; Patrick Rashard Clark, 25, is charged with trafficking heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm; Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 35, is charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
All three are being held without bond at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
