From left, Patrick Clifton Clark, Patrick Rashard Clark, and Antonio Roosevelt Foster.
Drugs worth thousands of dollars seized in Midlands SC sting

By Bristow Marchant

April 21, 2018 04:56 PM

Three men are facing charges after a police sting operation uncovered thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

The Sumter Police Department announced Saturday a months-long investigation led them to search two homes this week. Officers seized 4.2 ounces of heroin with an estimated street value of $60,000, enough for an estimated 6,000 injections.

Also seized were 10 grams of marijuana, 30 tablets of MDMA or "ecstasy," five guns — one of which was reported stolen — and $5,000 in cash. Three vehicles were also seized by police.

Patrick Clifton Clark, 49, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin; Patrick Rashard Clark, 25, is charged with trafficking heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm; Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 35, is charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

All three are being held without bond at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

