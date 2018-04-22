Why this SC police K-9 is being called a hero

Reuniting a 2-year-old boy with his family after he was lost in the woods was all in a day's work for a state K-9 officer.
A 2-year-old boy was playing with his grandfather in Bamberg County on Thursday when he "quickly rode off on a remote-controlled car and got lost in the woods," the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post.
Officers with the Department of Natural Resources and the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office searched for the boy and deployed Cash, one of the department's K-9 officers.
Cash located the toddler in just eight minutes, about half a mile away from where he went missing, the department said in the post, which noted that "congratulations and treats are in order" for Cash and his human officer, Pfc. Patrick Nettles.
The Facebook post was filled with comments praising Cash and Nettles, some of which referred to Cash as a hero.
Cash is one of five dogs on the Department of Natural Resources' K-9 team, which includes four black Labradors and one yellow Lab. The dogs are trained in tracking humans, retrieving articles and evidence, search and rescue and wildlife detection, according to a 2017 release from the department.
