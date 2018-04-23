2 women outside SC bar told him to leave them alone, so he punched them, cops say

A 24-year-old Virginia man allegedly swung a punch and hit two women outside of the Barmuda Triangle area on Hilton Head Island early Saturday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Steven Huntley Wetherell is accused of striking the women shortly before 2 a.m. in a parking lot between the bar area and a nearby bank, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said on Sunday afternoon.
The women were speaking with each other when Wetherell reportedly interrupted them and tried to insert himself in the conversation, Bromage said, referring to the initial incident report. The women told him to leave them alone and he allegedly threw a punch, unprovoked, hitting both women in the face with the same motion.
One woman had injuries to her nose and eye, the other woman was struck in the lip, Bromage said. Both women were taken to Hilton Head Hospital for medical attention.
Wetherell was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree assault and battery and was taken to Beaufort County Detention Center, according to online detention center records.
He was released on $2,175 bond Sunday morning, according to online Beaufort County court records.
