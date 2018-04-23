While worshipers were in Midlands churches, he was breaking into their cars, cops say

An Elgin man faces multiple charges after breaking into several vehicles at two Kershaw County churches while the owners were inside the church worshiping, according to authorities.
Casey Maurice Frierson, 38, is charged with receiving stolen goods, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a stolen handgun, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Deputies responded to a church in the Westville community just after noon Sunday, where several vehicles had been broken into, according to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing. A smartphone that was equipped with a tracking service was among the items stolen.
The owner of the phone told deputies the phone was indicating that it was at a location in the city limits of Camden, the sheriff's office said. Camden police officers spotted a black pickup matching the description of the suspect vehicle, and identified Frierson as the driver.
Frierson immediately requested an attorney after being read his rights, deputies said. A deputy spotted stolen property inside the black Dodge truck and, while at the truck, placed a phone call to one of the stolen mobile phones which rang from inside the truck.
Frierson remains in the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing. He has previous charges for burglary, grand larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, interference/hindering officers, financial identity fraud, forgery, shoplifting, possession of controlled substances, giving false information and traffic offenses.
