This Midlands man sexually assaulted a child and is on the run, deputies say

A Sumter County man wanted on a child sex charge narrowly escaped arrest and may be in the Columbia area, authorities said Monday.
John Paul Rogers, 38, is wanted on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and resisting arrest, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Rogers, who goes by the nickname "Chaggo," escaped last week when deputies tried to arrest him after a hearing in Family Court, according to Deputy Ken Bell, spokesman for the sheriff's office. Rogers spotted an exit and fled.
He may be in the Sumter or Columbia areas, Bell said.
Anyone with information on Rogers' whereabouts is asked to call 803-426-2000 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
