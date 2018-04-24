Parents line up to remove kids from Lexington school after threat of violence

The Lexington Police Department has additional officers at Lexington Middle School on Tuesday after someone reportedly made a threat of violence against the school on social media.
Meanwhile parents were lined up outside the school Tuesday morning to remove their kids for the day. As many as 20 to 30 parents were standing outside the school at 9 a.m.
"The kids are scared," a mother told The State as she headed to the school to pick up her daughter. "When your kids are texting you to please come pick them up when something like this happens, what can you tell them?"
Officers took a report of a "threat of violence" made against the school on the social networking app Snapchat on Monday night, the Lexington Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday morning. The agency did not provide additional details about the threat, which apparently indicated it would occur Tuesday at the middle school.
"Officers have been working overnight to verify this threat and continue to investigate," the department said. "As a precaution to this social media threat, additional officers have been assigned to the Lexington Middle School and will remain there until this investigation is complete."
Lexington Middle is located at 702 N. Lake Drive in Lexington.
