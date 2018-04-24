Felons had drugs, 3 guns in car, Kershaw sheriff says. The feds may have charges too

Two men jailed on drug and firearm charges after a Kershaw County traffic stop may also be facing federal charges.
A deputy pulled over a Chevrolet Equinox early Monday morning and determined the driver, Corey Norris, was driving under suspension, according to a release Tuesday from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. While Hunt looked for his license, the deputy spotted the butt of a handgun in the car.
Norris and the passenger, John Hunt, each said they knew nothing about it, the release stated.
Norris gave officers permission to search the car, in which they found a second handgun under Hunt's seat that was determined to be stolen and a third handgun under Norris' seat, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies also found 25 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana and assorted pills, the release stated. Hunt claimed ownership of the stolen handgun, a handgun in the glove compartment and all of the drugs.
Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said deputies determined Norris was a convicted felon and, under federal law, banned from possessing a firearm. Hunt also is a convicted felon but has not been convicted of a violent crime, so he could not be charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, Rushing said.
Both men were taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center, where they are awaiting a bond hearing.
Rushing said Kershaw County investigators have been in contact with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to have both men prosecuted on federal firearm charges.
