SC millennial will be almost 70 when he leaves prison for killing neighbor with pipe

A 29-year-old South Carolina man who bludgeoned his neighbor to death with a pipe and then stole his truck will be almost 70 when he is released from prison.
Joshua Ellis pleaded guilty to murder and armed robbery in Spartanburg County Circuit Court on Monday, according to a release from the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office. Circuit Court Judge Derham Cole sentenced Ellis to 40 years in prison. He is not eligible for early release or parole.
Ellis pleaded guilty in the beating death of his 67-year-old neighbor, Boyce Pye, last June, according to the solicitor's office.
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputies received a call asking them to check on Pye in his home on June 25, 2017, prosecutors said. They forced entry into his home and found the grisly crime scene: Pye lying face down in his bedroom, the walls and ceiling of which were covered in blood.
An autopsy revealed he died from head trauma secondary to blunt force trauma, according to the solicitor's office.
Prosecutors said Ellis fled in Pye's truck and later parked the stolen vehicle at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens. The pipe used to kill Pye was found in the truck, still stained with his blood.
Ellis, who had no prior criminal record, gave investigators inconsistent accounts of his time with Pye before admitting he killed Pye, the solicitor's office said. He told sheriff's investigators the killing happened during an argument and that he killed Pye in self-defense.
"It was a heinous and calculated murder," Solicitor Barry Barnette said. "There is no way Mr. Pye's death could have been self-defense, based on the evidence collected."
