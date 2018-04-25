'Messenger of meth' crashed his car on SC National Guard property, cops say

A West Columbia man who crashed after hitting two cars, a marquee and a parked truck then ran onto National Guard property, where he was detained by soldiers — and he called himself "the messenger of meth," according to police.
The bizarre incident began late Thursday afternoon with a collision involving several cars on Platt Springs Road in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. As drivers navigated through the congestion, a Dodge Grand Caravan blew through the traffic, hitting two other vehicles and causing non-life threatening injuries to one person.
The van continued up Platt Springs Road until it veered off the roadway and hit a marquee and a truck in the parking lot of the S.C. Army National Guard, according to the police report. The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Marion Corba of West Columbia, exited the van and ran toward the back of the National Guard property.
He tried to climb over a fence and realized he had gained the attention of some military police officers, according to a post Tuesday night on the Springdale Police Department's Facebook page.
"They were coming at him like a group of hippos after someone entered their den," the post stated. "In his frenzy, (Corba) broke the fence and the soldiers detained him until we arrived."
Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett, who made the arrest, wrote in the report that Corba tried to kick and spit on the officers and soldiers who had detained him.
After he was handcuffed, Corba rambled incoherently, sang and asked for "Almighty God to make the evil spirits" holding him leave and "be gone in the name of the Holy Spirit," the report states.
Police asked EMS to respond because Corba appeared to be intoxicated on some type of narcotic, the report states. As he was being loaded for transport to a hospital, Corba said he was the "messenger of meth."
Corba had a large knife that Cornett described as a dagger sticking out of his pocket. Police found a second knife near the van.
Corba was placed in the Lexington County Detention Center, where he remained Wednesday on charges of hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and malicious injury to property, according to jail records.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Corba had retained an attorney.
