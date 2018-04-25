He set a sleeping person on fire, threatened to bomb 4 buildings, SC cops say

A South Carolina man set a sleeping person on fire and threatened to bomb four government buildings, according to authorities.
Arbie Hugh Turner, 37, of Effingham, is charged with first-degree assault and battery and four counts of making a bomb threat, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center.
Investigators say Turner "is alleged to have set a victim in the house on fire while the victim was asleep" at Turner's home on Cato Road, according to a release from the sheriff's office on Wednesday. The release does not specify Turner's relationship to the victim, or why he allegedly set the person on fire.
The victim's condition was not available.
Turner also sent text messages "threatening to use an explosive device to cause destruction to four governmental buildings in the area with the expressed intention to cause mass casualties," the release states.
Investigators did not find bomb-making materials or devices in Turner's home.
Turner faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the bomb threat charges and up to 10 years on the assault and battery charge, if convicted.
Comments