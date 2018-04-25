He threatened to shoot up Lexington Middle School, police say. Now, he's behind bars.

After police showed up in force at Lexington 1 schools following an online threat, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy for the menacing Snapchat post.
The unnamed boy, who was from West Columbia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful communication and disturbing schools, according to a Lexington police statement.
Police initially were notified of the threats Monday night. In the posts, the 14-year-old threatened to shoot up Lexington Middle School, according to the statement. Posts included photos of someone holding a rifle and a video of someone shooting at a range.
The boy also made references to the Columbine shooting and Dylann Roof, according to police.
Police investigated through the night and increased officer presence at Lexington 1 schools on Tuesday, the day they believed the possible event would happen.
The investigation led officers to the boy's home in West Columbia, where they did a forensic search of the boy's phone, according to the statement. Detectives found the images and video, and connected them to the boy's Snapchat account.
The boy was arrested Wednesday and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
