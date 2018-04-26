He was found in a pool of blood at the VFW 15 years ago. The 'brutal' cold case is now solved

In 2003, a South Carolina man who "was loved by everyone" was brutally beaten to death with a hammer.
Fifteen years later, after the investigation stalled and it became a cold case, there is finally resolution.
On Thursday, Arthur Jason Bowers was convicted of murdering James "Jim" Bolt, foxcarolina.com reported.
The incident occurred Sept. 26, 2003, according to the 8th Circuit Deputy Solicitor's Office, which said Bolt, a Korean War veteran, was found bludgeoned to death at the Laurens County VFW building, the Laurens County Advertiser reported.
Bolt worked at the VFW, and when his body was found in a pool of blood, investigators also discovered the cash register was broken into and hundreds of dollars had been taken, according to wyff4.com.
The chief of police at that time called the crime the most brutal attack he had ever seen, foxcarolina.com reported.
Two people were questioned in the case, but no charges were filed for nearly 12 years, according to wyff4.com.
But in 2015, a woman was arrested for being an accessory to the crime, then Bowers was charged with murder, the Laurens County Advertiser reported.
In 2017, Brenda Roberts was found guilty of accessory after the fact to murder and sentenced to 14 years in prison for covering up the killing, according to wspa.com, which said she washed Bowers' blood-stained clothes.
"James Bolt was loved by everyone in the community," 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said after Roberts' sentencing. "I am glad this family and our community can finally get some closure."
Bowers has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder, armed robbery and conspiracy, foxcarolina.com reported, adding that he was not eligible for life without parole because he was a 17-year-old minor at the time of the crime.
