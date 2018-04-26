Bank customer's account was missing $27,000. SC teller is guilty of embezzling more, prosecutor says

A South Carolina bank teller pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars Thursday.
Amy June Shaufelberger, 31, entered a plea of guilty to embezzling $40,000 from Regions Bank, according to U.S. attorney Beth Drake.
Shaufelberger was a teller at a McCormick County Regions Bank, which received a complaint from a client that his account showed a balance that was not correct, Drake's office reported.
An audit showed that $27,265 had been withdrawn, but the customer said he didn't receive that money, according to Drake's office, adding that a paper trail showed that Shaufelberger handled the withdrawals.
Drake's office said that Shaufelberger admitted she had taken the money for her own use and had taken a total of $13,600 from two other accounts.
Schaufelberger acted "with intent to injure and defraud, knowingly and willfully did embezzle, abstract, purloin and misapply more than $1,000 of the monies and funds belonging to and entrusted to Regions Bank," according to the indictment.
The maximum penalty Schaufelberger could receive is 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
