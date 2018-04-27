After years on the run, illegal immigrant who stabbed his wife sentenced to SC prison

A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder after fatally stabbing his wife in West Columbia in 2010, according to a Lexington County statement.
Gerardor Villarreal Rodriguez, 45, of Mexico, killed his common law wife, Yadria Rodriguez, in front of numerous witnesses during a confrontation on April 26, 2010, according to the statement.
Yadria Rodriguez was the mother of two children, 3 and 5.
Gerardor Rodriguez and his wife had separated a few weeks prior to the murder, according to the statement. During that time, Rodriguez made a threatening call to his wife, saying he would kill her.
At about 2 p.m. April 26, Rodriguez showed up at his wife's home and broke in when no one answered, according to the statement. He assaulted his wife, and witnesses had to wrestle a gun away from hi, according to the statement.
When his wife ran outside, Rodriguez grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her to death.
Police were called to the scene at about 4:15 p.m., where they found Yadria Rodriguez dead in the driveway, according to the statement. Gerardor Rodriguez fled the scene and wasn't found again until 2015.
Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of assault and battery, simple assault and battery, malicious injury to property and trespassing. After each of those convictions, he was deported, according to the statement.
