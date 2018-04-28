Her son had 6 broken ribs, bleeding eye. She waited 10 days to see a doctor, cops say

A 19-year-old Gaston mom was arrested Thursday after her infant son was found with broken ribs and a bleeding eye, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department statement.
Grace Imholte was charged with child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child after she abused her son and waited an extended period of time to take him to the hospital, according to the statement.
Deputies say the boys injuries, which include six broken ribs, a fractured leg and bleeding to the white of his eye, are indicative of child abuse, according to the statement. Investigators also found Imholte waited 10 days to take her child to a doctor.
"Medical professionals said the baby was unable to tolerate formula due to the severity of his rib fractures, and we're grateful the abuse was discovered before his condition worsened," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Imholte was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
