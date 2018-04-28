Man sexually assaults Lexington Co. child, runs from law enforcement for months

A Lexington man who was able to elude police for weeks was sentenced to prison and denied having his sentence changed Friday, according to a circut court statement.
Eric English, 30, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 11.
The case started in 2014 when a young girl said she was abused by English, according to the statement. She was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital so investigators could confirm the assault and collect evidence.
As the case neared trial in November 2017, English asked for more time, was released on his personal recognizance and was allowed to leave South Carolina, according to the statement.
When the new trial was set, English didn't show up, and the case was tried in his absence, according to the statement. After 20 minutes of jury deliberation, English was found guilty.
After the verdict was handed down, a multi-state man hunt ensued in January, and English was located in Florida. English managed to stay on the lamb for two more weeks before being captured in Naples, Fla.
English was brought back to South Carolina March 28 and sentenced a few weeks later, according to the statement. He tried to get his sentence reconsidered, but a judge denied his motion.
Comments