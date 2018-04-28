Deputies seek armed and dangerous man who murdered Columbia man Thursday

After a 24-year-old Columbia man was shot and killed Thursday, deputies have identified the man they think pulled the trigger, according to a Richland County Sheriff's Department statement.
Tremaine Tavar Richardson, 30, is wanted by deputies for murder after they say he shot and killed Dayton Rashae Hoefer during an altercation on Crane Creek Drive.
Richardson is considered armed and extremely dangerous, and is likely still in the Midlands, deputies said.
Deputies are also seeking Richardson on child endangerment charges, according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department.
