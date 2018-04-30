All SCE&G customers should get refunds, lawyers tell SC judge

Lawyers suing SCE&G told a S.C. Circuit Court judge Monday that all the utility's ratepayers, not just their clients, should be eligible for refunds because of a bungled multi-billion-dollar nuclear reactor construction project.
The lawyers want their lawsuits against the utility to be declared class actions representing all SCE&G customers.
Those customers already have paid $2 billion toward the abandoned Fairfield County project. Those customers also are paying an additional $37 million a month toward the project's cost, even though it never will be finished.
If Judge John Hayes grants the motion, all of SCE&G's approximately 700,000 S.C. ratepayers would be eligible for a refund if the plaintiffs win their cases. If he denies the motion, only those people who have filed individual lawsuits against the utility could get refunds.
But SCE&G attorney David Balser fired back, telling Judge Hayes the lawyers who are seeking class-action status are involved in multiple lawsuits against the utility in state and federal court. Those lawsuits pit the interests of the lawyers' clients and SCE&G's other customers against each other, Belser said.
As a result, the lawyers suing SCE&G have multiple conflicts of interests, said Balser, an attorney with the Atlanta-based King & Spalding law firm. Belser is a specialist in defending class-action lawsuits and litigates "high-stakes cases for Fortune 500 cases," his bio says.
Balser showed the court a large chart of the law firms suing SCE&G, with lines that he said showed the conflicts of interest. He urged Judge Hayes to reject class-action status, saying the conflicts pose numerous "fatal flaws and fatal problems."
But lawyer Gibson Solomons, who is suing SCE&G, told Hayes there were so many similarities in the various state court lawsuits against the utility that the judge quickly should grant-class action status.
"This day, as we sit here, SCE&G will collect another $1.2 million," Solomons told Hayes, referring to the $37 million a month that SCE&G continues to charge for the failed nuclear project.
Hayes is not expected to make a ruling soon.
Monday's hearing took place at the Richland County Courthouse.
For years, SCE&G — acting under a 2007 state law — was allowed to tack on extra charges to its customers' monthly bills in order to help pay for the construction of two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.
But last July, SCE&G, its parent company SCANA and its junior partner, the state-owned Santee Cooper utility, abandoned the project, having spent $9 billion over a decade of construction.
Critics contend SCE&G had known for years the plant could not be finished because of poor construction and planning. Despite that, they contend, the utility continued to collect money from its customers to finance the project.
About $27 a month of the average SCE&G residential customers' bill now goes to the utility to pay for the abandoned nuclear plant.
