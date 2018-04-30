She said her husband fell, but SC woman arrested after his blood was found on a cross, police say

A South Carolina woman was arrested and charged after police said she used a brass cross to assault her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer's.
Patricia Ann Tumbusch, 57, was charged with domestic violence, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence, where Tumbusch greeted an officer at his patrol car.
She said her husband, Joseph Tumbusch, was "at it again and just acting like he always does," adding that there was no need for police to come because her husband had just fallen in the hallway and had a small cut, according to the incident report.
Tumbusch told police her husband accused her of hitting him over an argument about running out of alcohol, according to the incident report. She said she had had a few drinks, and police reported "a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath."
The couple's roommate called 911 and told police he was in his room and did not see an altercation, but doesn't believe Joseph Tumbusch fell and hit his head from the way the cut looks, according to the incident report.
The roommate told police when he came out of his room, he saw Joseph Tumbusch's "head busted and the candle holder laying beside him," the police reported.
Police found several blood spots on the baseboards of the hallway and smeared blood on the floor, the incident report stated.
When police located her husband in a bedroom, Tumbusch tried to stop them from speaking with him because of his Alzheimer's disease, according to police, adding a a circular head injury was discovered on the left side of Joseph Tumbusch's head above the ear.
He told police about the argument with his wife, stating that he had been drinking and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, according to the incident report.
Joseph Tumbusch said he was "just trying to watch MMA when she started yelling at him and then hit him in the head with the brass cross," the incident report stated, adding that Tumbusch responded by claiming her husband was lying.
During an inspection of the house, police found blood in the hallway and along the baseboard where Tumbusch said her husband fell, but there were no circular objects that matched the wound, according to the incident report. But police reported finding blood on the floor of a bathroom, where a brass cross candlestick holder that was broken at the base of the cross was located on the counter.
Police also found what appeared to be fresh, wet blood and a bit of hair on the cross, according to the incident report.
Tumbusch resisted officers when they tired to arrest her and screamed as she was taken to a patrol car, police said.
She was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, and Joseph Tumbusch was transported to an area hospital, according to the incident report.
Less than a year ago, Tumbusch started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses for her husband and herself.
In July 2017, she started the page which she called "THIS IS A cry for help medical need." No money has been donated to the page, which had a $3,000 goal to help the couple as they deal with Joseph Tumbusch's Alzheimer's and her "COPD."
Comments