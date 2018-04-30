They were playing video games and started arguing. Now SC teen is charged with murder, police say

A South Carolina teenager was playing video games but now is facing murder charges, and more, in the fallout of a deadly argument, according to police.
The North Charleston Police Department said Daniel Reed, 19, shot Jesse Weathers, 31, twice during the argument, postandcourier.com reported.
The incident occurred April 27 at a Rodeway Inn in North Charleston, according to abcnews4.com.
Reed and Weathers were playing video games before they started arguing, live5news.com reported.
Police said that Reed stole Weathers' car, leaving him in the motel room with the door open where he was found in a pool of blood by a motel employee hours later, postandcourier.com reported.
Reed was spotted in the stolen car April 28, but when police attempted to pull him over, he drove away, according to abcnews4.com, adding that after a chase Reed and a juvenile ran from the car but were captured following a manhunt.
"Reed admitted to being involved in the homicide and to discarding the handgun in the woods when he fled from police," North Charleston Police public information liaison Spencer Pryor said to live5news.com. "Officers located the suspect's handgun in the woods."
The juvenile said he was not involved in the deadly shooting but was charged with disturbing the peace before he was released into his parents' custody, according to abcnews4.com.
Reed was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, grand larceny, and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.
He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he remains in custody as no bond has been set.
