Twin babies hospitalized, one with skull fracture. Teen mom, second suspect jailed

Two South Carolina parents are facing multiple felony charges after twin babies were brought to a hospital with severe injuries, including a fractured skull, according to police.
Aliyah Stewart, 17, and Randy Burnside Jr., 25, are charged with two counts each of unlawful conduct toward a child and infliction of great bodily injury on a child, according to the Laurens Police Department.
Police were called Friday to Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton after two 13-month-old twins were brought in with severe bruising and abrasions, according to police. One of the babies had a skull fracture.
Stewart was arrested, and Burnside turned himself in to police on Tuesday, according to Fox Carolina.
The babies are in stable condition, WSPA reports.
