Randy Burnside Jr., left, and Aliyah Stewart each face multiple felony charges after Stewart's twin babies were brought to a South Carolina hospital with severe injuries, including a skull fracture, according to Laurens police
Twin babies hospitalized, one with skull fracture. Teen mom, second suspect jailed

By Teddy Kulmala

May 01, 2018 01:37 PM

LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Two South Carolina parents are facing multiple felony charges after twin babies were brought to a hospital with severe injuries, including a fractured skull, according to police.

Aliyah Stewart, 17, and Randy Burnside Jr., 25, are charged with two counts each of unlawful conduct toward a child and infliction of great bodily injury on a child, according to the Laurens Police Department.

Police were called Friday to Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton after two 13-month-old twins were brought in with severe bruising and abrasions, according to police. One of the babies had a skull fracture.

Stewart was arrested, and Burnside turned himself in to police on Tuesday, according to Fox Carolina.

The babies are in stable condition, WSPA reports.

