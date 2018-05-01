Lexington police are looking for a man who broke into the Barnyard Flea Market and a restaurant inside by scaling the building and kicking out ceiling tiles April 21. Investigators say he caused nearly $3,000 in damages. Lexington County Sheriff's Department Ashlen Renner
Lexington police are looking for a man who broke into the Barnyard Flea Market and a restaurant inside by scaling the building and kicking out ceiling tiles April 21. Investigators say he caused nearly $3,000 in damages. Lexington County Sheriff's Department Ashlen Renner

Crime & Courts

Lexington County burglar breaks through store's ceiling to steal cash, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

May 01, 2018 03:29 PM

One Lexington County business was literally left picking up the pieces after a man broke through their ceiling to steal from the store April 21, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department Facebook post.

The man, who deputies are trying to identify, climbed a wall and broke into the Barnyard Flea Market and a restaurant inside, according to the post.

The man got into the buildings by kicking out the ceiling tiles, deputies say. He stole some cash and change, but caused about $3,000 in damages to the building.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 888-Crime-SC.

  Comments  