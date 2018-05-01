Lexington County burglar breaks through store's ceiling to steal cash, deputies say

One Lexington County business was literally left picking up the pieces after a man broke through their ceiling to steal from the store April 21, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department Facebook post.
The man, who deputies are trying to identify, climbed a wall and broke into the Barnyard Flea Market and a restaurant inside, according to the post.
The man got into the buildings by kicking out the ceiling tiles, deputies say. He stole some cash and change, but caused about $3,000 in damages to the building.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call 888-Crime-SC.
Comments