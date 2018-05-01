Driver arrested in accident that killed three teens after Irmo police chase

About a month after a police chase ended in the death of three teens, police arrested the driver of the car that fled across Irmo, according to a police statement.
Using DNA evidence, police concluded Renas Davis, 18, was the driver of a stolen Pontiac G6 when the car, driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, crashed into a tree on Piney Grove Road in early April.
Davis was charged with three counts of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm, child endangerment and possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued under $10,000, according to the statement.
When Davis crashed the car, he and two others were injured, while Travis Lamount Green Jr., 15; Travion D'Monte Green, 13; and Reshad Daloamir Davis, 15 died at the scene or at local hospitals.
Detectives found a gun with one of the teens in the car, according to police.
The crash was investigated by Irmo police, Highway Patrol's accident reconstruction team and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
Davis was arrested Tuesday at his home and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
