Bloody Kershaw woman walking down highway tells deputies husband shot her

A Camden man was arrested Tuesday after shooting his wife in the throat, according to a Kershaw County Sheriff's Office statement.
Willian Chance, 60, was charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after deputies found his wife covered in blood walking down Highway 97, according to the statement.
Deputies recieved a call from Chance's wife at about 2:40 a.m. as she was nearing the city limits of Camden. When deputies found her, they took her to Kershaw Health Hospital, according to the statement. She was later flown to Palmetto Health Richland.
When deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found a handgun and other evidence.
Chance was arrested and taken to the sheriff's office, where he admitted to shooting his wife after she left their home, according to the statement.
Chance was held at the Kershaw County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.
