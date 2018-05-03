8 SC Bloods gang members charged with murder, other crimes

Eight Midlands members of the Bloods criminal gang have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and burglary, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday.
The indictments, handed down by a S.C. State Grand, depict the Bloods as a group of gun-crazy outlaws bent on murder. However, their shooting was so bad they accidentally shot a fellow Blood at Columbia's Hammond Village apartment complex. That gang member later died, officials said.
That fatal shooting took place on April 8, 2016. It was one of several shootings that day that sparked a wide-ranging law enforcement investigation.
That investigation grew to involve the Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, the Swansea and Cayce police departments, the Attorney General's office and the State Grand Jury, which can deal with crimes committed in more than one county.
There were three other Blood shootings on April 8, 2016 — an unsuccessful attempt to kill a rival gang member at a Lexington County school bus stop, and two random drive-by shootings in Lexington County, records say.
Indictments in the case also allege that Bloods gang members broke into numerous cars in Lexington and Newberry counties.
Arrests of Bloods gang members are nothing new in the Columbia area.
▪ Last month, Bloods gang member Michael Young, an inmate at the S.C. Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury of orchestrating a mail-order bomb plot from his prison cell. Testimony also showed Young rang a thriving mail-order marijuana smuggling ring from his cell.
▪ In 2015, Bloods gang associate Michael "Flame" Smith was sentenced to prison by a Richland County jury for attempted murder in the shooting of University of South Carolina student Martha Childress in Five Points, the popular USC student drinking hangout.
▪ In 2012 and 2006-7, the FBI and local law enforcement conducted extensive roundups of Bloods gang members, charging them with various drug trafficking and weapons offenses. Dozens of Bloods were sent to federal prison. The arrests were preceded by months of undercover investigation involving informants, hidden cameras and wiretapped cell phones.
Those charged Thursday were:
▪ Daiquan Lamont 'Quan Stakks" Brooks, charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
▪ Nasiir Ali Shaheed Daniels, charged with murder, five counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny over $10,000, five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
▪ Tyree Dayquan Geiger, charged with murder, five counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, five counts of breaking into a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
▪ Daquan Darnell "Huncho" Henderson, charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
▪ Davanta Terrence "Cheddar" Johnson, charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, two counts of second-degree burglary, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
▪ Jamal Teawon "Mal B" Johnson, charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
▪ Fairquan Daewoo "Gun Play" Shyon Swindell, charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
▪ William Anthony "AJ" Burrell Jr., charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The local Bloods are part of a loose confederation of about 15,000 Bloods members located primarily along the East Coast, according to law enforcement. They are known for their violent, secretive ways and often are involved in drug trafficking.
