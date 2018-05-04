Richland County moves to close Decker Boulevard 'strip club'

Richland County authorities have ordered a Decker Boulevard sports bar and lounge to stop all sexually oriented activities after accusing the business of operating as a strip club, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Lott on Friday said a stop work order had been issued for Mi Casita Sports Bar and Lounge, 2205 Decker Blvd., Suite, D. The order was issued after an investigation determined Mi Casita operates as a "sexually oriented business."
The sheriff's department said deputies have responded to 32 calls at the business.
"Videos and images dating back to May 2016 depict sexually oriented activities inside," the sheriff's department said in a news release. The department has "consistently received community complaints and reports of criminal activity at Mi Casita."
Lott delivered the stop work order Friday afternoon after a news conference at the sheriff's department.
The sheriff's department said it has explained to the Mi Casita's managers, James Randolph and Yina Bell, why they were not licensed to operate as a strip club. "Numerous follow-up inspections were conducted and entertainers were observed performing lap dances, in a state of nudity, and on stripper poles," the news release said.
Comments