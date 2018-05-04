Richland County moves to close Decker Boulevard 'strip club'

SHARE COPY LINK Richland County Sheriff's Department prepares to pit stop work order on Mi Casita's, a restaurant on Decker Blvd. that has been operating as a strip club against zoning rules. Tracy Glantz

Richland County Sheriff's Department prepares to pit stop work order on Mi Casita's, a restaurant on Decker Blvd. that has been operating as a strip club against zoning rules. Tracy Glantz