2 shot and killed at 'family gathering' in Richland County, police say

Two men were shot and killed Saturday evening in Eastover at what police described as a "family gathering."
The men, ages 49 and 47, got into an argument and ended up shooting each other, according to a spokesperson from the Richland County Sheriff's Department. One died at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Henry Street in Eastover, a rural area located about 30 minutes east of Columbia.
Deputies arrived and found the two victims suffering from injuries to the upper body, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments