Felon fled the scene but left behind some key evidence, Midlands police say

A convicted felon faces two more felony charges for having a sawed-off shotgun, which he dropped in a Camden store after a shooting incident Sunday night, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.
Dakota Shane Daugherty is charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun, unlawful transport of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff's office said in a release Monday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a shooting incident on Henry Street in Camden around 8 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said. They were told that a witness had followed the suspect to a convenience store on Jefferson Davis Highway in Camden, where he saw Daugherty drop some bags he was carrying and leave the store.
A deputy drove in the direction where Daugherty was last seen and was told that the suspect was walking, the release states. Daugherty tried to run when he saw the officer.
Daugherty was taken into custody and returned to the store, where deputies found a sawed-off shotgun in one of the bags, according to the sheriff's office. A witness to the earlier shooting incident identified Daugherty as the shooter.
It was unclear why Daugherty was at the store and why he dropped the bags.
This wasn't not Daugherty's first brush with the law.
He has arrests on numerous counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and financial transaction card theft in S.C., according to the sheriff's office. He was with a man who was shot and killed by a Camden homeowner in 2016 when they were trying to break into the owner's vehicle.
Daugherty remains in the Kershaw County jail awaiting a bond hearing. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the shotgun charges, and up to five years in prison on the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, if convicted.
