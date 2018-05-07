This man hit a 3-year-old repeatedly because she was crying, Columbia police say

Police need help finding a man they say repeatedly hit a 3-year-old girl because she was crying.
Farron Jermaine Killingsworth, 33, is wanted on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child, the Columbia Police Department said Monday.
The incident happened Thursday at a home on Myers Street, which is just off Farrow Road in northeast Columbia, police said.
Killingsworth repeatedly struck the girl in the face and body, causing "significant" injuries," after the toddler started crying, police said. She was treated after the incident and is recovering.
Anyone with information on Killingsworth's whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
