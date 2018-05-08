1 killed, 1 injured in Richland County shooting

One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in the Hollywood Hills area of Richland County.
The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Old Oak Drive, according to Deputy Katelyn Jasak, sheriff's department spokeswoman. that's just off U.S. 321 near Interstate 20, north of Columbia.
Deputies found two victims, each with multiple gunshot wounds, Jasak said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where their condition was unknown.
The deceased will be identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
The fatal double shooting came just two days after two men fatally shot each other at a family gathering in Eastover.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
