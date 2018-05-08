Lexington County deputies and state agents are investigating what killed an infant on Crimson Oak Drive on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Lexington County deputies and state agents are investigating what killed an infant on Crimson Oak Drive on Monday, May 7, 2018. Google Maps
Lexington County deputies and state agents are investigating what killed an infant on Crimson Oak Drive on Monday, May 7, 2018. Google Maps

Crime & Courts

A Lexington infant died. Now deputies and state agents are investigating

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

May 08, 2018 07:28 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Deputies and state agents are investigating the death of a Lexington County infant.

Sheriff's deputies responded Monday morning to the 100 block of Crimson Oak Drive regarding the death of an infant, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Monday evening on Twitter. That's just off U.S. 1 near Lexington High School.

Details are limited, but deputies are working with the State Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner's Office to investigate what killed the baby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  Comments  