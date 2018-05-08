A Lexington infant died. Now deputies and state agents are investigating

Deputies and state agents are investigating the death of a Lexington County infant.
Sheriff's deputies responded Monday morning to the 100 block of Crimson Oak Drive regarding the death of an infant, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Monday evening on Twitter. That's just off U.S. 1 near Lexington High School.
Details are limited, but deputies are working with the State Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner's Office to investigate what killed the baby.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments