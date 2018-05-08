SC man threatened to 'fillet' a baby, cops say. They found him hiding in a dog kennel

Horry County police say a Loris man was arrested after a series of events Sunday that included the suspect threatening to "fillet" a baby and cutting doughnuts in the yard.
Matthew Collett, 35, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, possession of cocaine, malicious injury to animals, third-degree assault and battery, simple possession of marijuana and discharging firearms.
Officers responded to Daisy Road in Loris after a domestic call about 2 a.m Sunday. The complainant said she and her children were locked inside a closet and the suspect was somewhere outside.
Police said when they arrived, Collett was standing near the back corner of the home by a carport and then disappeared behind the house. An officer went to the back of the house and saw the suspect in a 6-foot-tall fenced dog kennel, trying to crawl into a "green in color shelter," an incident report said.
The officer told him to come out, which he did with his hands on top of his head, and he was detained, according to the report.
The complainant said she, Collett and a few others had gone to a gentleman's club and Collett disappeared, the report said. The woman said she and the suspect had been in an argument earlier in the day because she found him snorting cocaine in the bathroom, police said.
One victim at the scene told police Collett allegedly sent a text message saying he was going to skin a couple of dogs, the report states. Two victims tried to move the dogs into a crate but before they could, the suspect came in a taxi, was intoxicated and verbally abusive toward a victim, police said.
Collett allegedly told one victim to find his shotgun, and while the victim searched for the gun, the suspect slapped another victim who was holding a baby, authorities said. Collett then went to the kitchen, got a knife and sharpening stone, and allegedly sharpened the knife "inches" from a baby's face, saying he was going to "fillet" the baby, the report said.
The suspect allegedly went outside and shot the gun "numerous" times into one of the victims' cars, police said. Collett told two victims to get into the car, and he began driving in circles around the yard, the report said. The suspect then told the victims, "You better put on your (explicit) seat belts," before crashing into a vehicle, deploying the airbags, the report states.
Collett disappeared and then came from behind the home and allegedly punched a victim in the face, officers said.
Police arrested Collett and transported him to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
