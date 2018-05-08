He hit a toddler because she was crying, Columbia cops say. Why he turned himself in

A man accused of repeatedly hit a 3-year-old girl because she was crying turned himself in, Columbia police say.
Farron Jermaine Killingsworth, 33, surrendered to authorities Tuesday on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child, the Columbia Police Department said.
Police say Killingsworth surrendered after seeing news reports indicating he was wanted by law enforcement.
The incident happened Thursday at a home on Myers Street, which is just off Farrow Road in northeast Columbia, police said.
Killingsworth repeatedly struck the girl in the face and body, causing "significant" injuries," after the toddler started crying, police said. She was treated after the incident and is recovering.
