SC mother and daughter were shot, stabbed, strangled and beaten, coroner says

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the "very violent" killings of a 79-year-old woman and her daughter.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore identified the victims as Judith Calvert, 79 and her daughter, Theresa Wright, 50.
The women died from stab wounds, gunshot wounds, asphyxiation and blunt force trauma, Shore told The State.
Both lived at the Overbrook Drive mobile home where a family member found their bodies in Calvert's bedroom on Sunday afternoon, Shore said.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that no arrests have been made in connection with the killings, and no suspects have been named, according to FOX Carolina.
"What's unusual about his case is, these two individuals were very low risk for a violent crime," Shore said. "They're not drug dealers, they're not at risk for this type of violent death. It was a very violent outcome for both of them."
Shore said the women were killed sometime late Saturday or early Sunday.
Anderson County deputies have charged Bradley Aldrich, who is Wright's son and Calvert's grandson, in connection with a nearby Sunday shooting that injured a man, according to FOX Carolina. However, he is not facing charges in the deaths of Calvert and Wright.
"I would say it's a little earlier for me (to) 100 percent validate that those two cases are related, but they certainly could be," Sheriff Chad McBride said, according to WSPA.
