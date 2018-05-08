After man was killed, buried twice and dumped in SC lake, accomplice turns himself in

Days after Richland County deputies arrested a man they suspect is a killer, his accomplice turned himself in to Sumter County authorities, according to a sheriff's department statement.
Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, was charged Tuesday with accessory after the fact of a murder in the case of a body that was found in Lake Marion April 25, according to the statement.
Stephen Wayne Stinnette II was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson.
More information about Johnson's death was revealed Monday after deputies arrested Lisa Avins, 57, Kimberly McFaddin McLeod, 36, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 36, as accomplices as well.
During a news conferece, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Johnson's body was buried twice in Sumter County before being dumped into the lake.
"To get to that location, the killers would have had to transport his body through three counties," Dennis said.
Though investigators are still determining the circumstances that lead to Johnson's death, Orangeburg officials said he was shot multiple times.
Dill is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
