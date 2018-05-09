Feds indict man for arson in $1 million SC fire

A federal grand jury has indicted a S.C. man on charges of arson in connection with a mysterious nighttime fire that gutted three buildings, causing $1 million in damages, in downtown Holly Hill.
The man, Marvin LeRoy Smith-Capers faces federal charges of arson. If convicted, Smith-Capers — who court records say he is about 35 years old and from Bonneau in Berkeley County — could face up to 20 years in prison.
Authorities have not said why they believe Smith-Capers set the fire.
Holly Hills police chief Joshua Detter said Wednesday he still is wondering what motivated the Jan. 8 fire.
"That has been my question from the beginning," Detter said. "Usually people burn things down to try to cover a murder or something. But why this?"
The fire was so large it triggered an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' national response team. That team is sent to fires that cause extraordinary damage or loss of life. Its members are trained to gather evidence that can be used in criminal prosecutions.
Three commercial buildings, including a 100-year-old structure, were all but destroyed during the fire. An antique car in one of the buildings also was destroyed.
Since the fire, two of the buildings have been demolished; the other is in the process of being torn down.
The ATF quickly determined the fire deliberately was set. But it was not until April 18 that Smith-Capers was indicted.
Holly Hill police had spotted Smith-Capers leaving the vicinity of the buildings on the night of the fire. He later wrecked his SUV on icy roads outside Holly Hill and was thrown from his vehicle, breaking his back, according to press accounts at the time.
Holly Hill, which has about 1,200 residents, is in Orangeburg County, about halfway between Columbia and Charleston.
