SC man facing 38 child sex charges had 26 victims — and there may be more, cops say

A South Carolina man arrested on more than three-dozen child sex charges had more than 26 victims — and sheriff's officials say there may be more victims.
Brandon Ray McKern, 34, of Seneca, is charged with 25 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Authorities started investigating McKern last year after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received reports from Facebook, which "discovered alleged criminal activity on their servers," the sheriff's office said.
Investigators searched McKern's home Monday and found enough evidence to obtain the warrants, according to the release.
So far, investigators have identified 26 victims, 25 of whom McKern sexually exploited online and one of whom he sexually assaulted, the sheriff's office said.
Oconee County sheriff's Sgt. Tim Rice said he believes there are more victims, and asked anyone who may have been a victim of McKern's to come forward.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the S.C. Attorney General's Office assisted in the investigation.
McKern was jailed on $870,000. The investigation continues, and the sheriff's office said further charges are pending.
