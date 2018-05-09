She tried to smuggle drugs into an SC prison. Now she could be there for 25 years.

A woman who tried to smuggle drugs into a South Carolina prison now faces up to 25 years there.
Sarah Elizabeth Fuller, of Greenwood, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 28 grams or more; criminal conspiracy; furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband; and possession with intent to distribute, according to arrest warrants released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Corrections.
The incident happened Saturday at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
Fuller entered the maximum-security prison during visitation and passed a cylinder-shaped object wrapped in black electrical tape to Shane Washington, warrants state. Washington is serving a 30-year sentence for a 2016 conviction in Abbeville County for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to corrections records.
Inside the package, officers found 36 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana and four sleeves of tobacco paper, warrants state.
Fuller faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted on the drug trafficking charge.
