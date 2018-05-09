They hid meth and heroin in baby's bassinet, but the guns were somewhere else, SC cops say

An Upstate South Carolina couple was arrested during an undercover operation that led to drugs, guns and $68,000 in cash, police say.

Drugs were even found hidden in their baby's bassinet, according to wspa.com.

Cornelius and Renata Mayberry face multiple charges as part of an undercover narcotics investigation into a Gaffney motel, wyff4.com reported.

Cherokee County sheriff's deputies said Cornelius Mayberry was taken into custody at the motel after being found in possession of 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to foxcarolina.com.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

After Cornelius Mayberry's arrest, undercover officers attempted to recover a "large sum of suspected drug proceeds" by locating and pulling over his wife's vehicle, wspa.com reported.

But Renata Mayberry drove away and led officers on a short chase before they caught her and seized about $68,000 from the vehicle, according to wyff4.com, which also reported that she had a child with her in the vehicle.

Officers, which included sheriff's deputies and Homeland Security officers, then searched the couple's home where they found another kilo of meth, 14 grams or more of heroin and four firearms, foxcarolina.com reported.

A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was also seized in the search, according to wspa.com, adding that it was during this search that drugs were found the child's bassinet.

Both Cornelius and Renata Mayberry are charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin and unlawful neglect of a child, foxcarolina.com reported. Renata Mayberry was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Cornelius and Renata were taken to Cherokee County Detention Center, according to wyff4.com.