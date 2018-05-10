Stolen puppy reunited with siblings after being dog-napped from West Columbia store

One little nameless puppy is back safe and sound after being stolen from a PETSinc store in West Columbia, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
The lab mix went missing May 1 after a man, who was denied during the adoption process, grabbed the pup from it's litter-mates at the store, according to an incident report.
Peter Klein, 20, turned himself in to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department Thursday morning and was charged with larceny of a dog. He could face up to six months in jail.
Store employees told deputies a man came in that afternoon and said he wanted to adopt a puppy, according to the report. Employees explained to him he needed to be 21 and had to fill out an intake survey.
After Klein filled out the paperwork, he was denied adoption, according to the report. He walked around the pet store for a while, and then left quickly.
Employees later noticed a dark brindle puppy was missing from the litter and contacted authorities.
Luckily for the puppy, he was microchipped, and store employees could provide deputies with personal information from paperwork the alleged thief filled out, according to the report.
