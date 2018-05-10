Driver in custody after high-speed chase goes from Richland to Lexington County

A man who led officers on a high-speed chase in two counties while on a stolen motorcycle has been arrested.
The pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen motorcycle, according to Deputy Katelyn Jasak, spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The chase went "all around the county" at speeds ranging from the speed limit to "upward of 100 mph," Jasak said. It entered the Cayce city limits around noon.
The chase ended around 12:30 p.m. at the Cayce post office when the suspect pulled over, got off the bike and went inside the post office, Deputy Cynthia Roldan said.
Details about the suspect and the charges he will face were not immediately available. No collisions or injuries resulted from the crash.
