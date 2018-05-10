Two cars sought in shootout near Columbia's Main Street

Columbia police are seeking two vehicles after occupants began shooting at each other Tuesday afternoon, according to a police statement.
Drivers of a burgundy Crown Victoria and an Impala were likely traveling near Main Street and Miller Avenue when they got in a confrontation, witnesses told police.
The vehicles traveled down the 3500 block of Phillips Street at about 11 a.m., and occupants began shooting at each other, according to the statement. No one was reported injured.
Police are seeking the two vehicles; the Crown Victoria was described as possibly having a black bumper, no hub caps and a shattered back window, and the Impala has a dent in the back bumper.
Police ask anyone with information about the cars to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments