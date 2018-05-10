SC store clerk not fooled by fake gun during armed robbery

When an Effingham man burst into a convenience store in Kershaw County with a fake "AK-47 style rifle," the store's clerk wasn't fooled, according to a sheriff's office statement.
Deputies were called out to Young's Convenience Store early Tuesday morning to an armed robbery, but found the clerk refused to give the thief anything, according to the statement.
James Grimes, 47, came into the store, he was carrying the fake rifle and demanded the clerk open the cash register, according to the statement. The clerk, realizing the gun was fake, refused, and Grimes ran from the back of the store.
After reviewing surveillance footage, deputies realized Grimes jumped into a truck with Anthony Gibson, 47, and fled the scene, according to the statement. Deputies identified both men and arrested them.
During a traffic stop, deputies found the fake rifle in Gibson's car. They later found the clothes he wore during the robbery during a search of his home, according to the statement.
Despite the fake gun, Grimes was charged with attempted armed robbery. Gibson faces charges of accessory after the fact of an attempted armed robbery. Both were held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.
