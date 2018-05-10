'Highly unusual' that Richland Co. woman, grandson never returned from Walmart trip, cops say

A woman and her grandson are missing, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, which has asked for the community's help in locating them.
Gracie Wilson, 58, and Jaylen Davis, 12, were last seen driving at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the sheriff's department, which said it is "highly unusual" that they never returned home.
The vehicle Wilson and Davis were seen in is a dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Traverese, the sheriff's department reported.
Wilson and her grandson were "supposed to be heading to the Walmart located on Killian Road," according to the sheriff's department.
The sheriff's department said Wilson was wearing blue jeans with a red shirt and a black and white hat.
Davis was wearing blue jeans and green shoes, according to the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
Comments