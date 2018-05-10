SCREENSHOT
SCREENSHOT Twitter
SCREENSHOT Twitter

Crime & Courts

Woman takes toddler, puppy on high-speed chase that ends in fiery crash — and a rescue, cops say

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

May 10, 2018 09:28 PM

A toddler, a man and a puppy were rescued from a fiery car wreck, and a South Carolina woman was arrested after a high-speed chase Wednesday, authorities said.

The car caught fire shortly after Shanqunek Shirlena Fleming lost control of the sedan as she attempted to speed away from Charleston County sheriff's deputies and then crashed into trees on the side of a McClellanville road, counton2.com reported.

The 26-year-old Charleston woman started the high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m., when she ignored sheriff's deputies as they attempted to pull her over for an equipment violation on Highway 17, according to live5news.com.

After crashing, Fleming exited the car and was handcuffed by the sheriff's deputies who were in pursuit. The front of the car then caught fire, postandcourier.com reported.

Deputies saw there was unresponsive man in the passenger seat, and a toddler as well as a puppy were in the back seat, according to counton2.com. But as the fire grew, deputies realized there was no easy way to access the car and get the occupants out.

"Deputies were unable to access the driver’s side due to trees, while the rear passenger’s door was jammed shut," sheriff's officials told live5news.com. "Deputies attempted to shatter the rear windows with a baton, but were unsuccessful."

18005656_5-10-2018-4-23-41-78_fitted.jpeg
Shanqunek Shirlena Fleming
Al Cannon Detention Center

Capt. Roger Antonio said the man in the passenger seat eventually woke up and was able to open the door, and deputies pulled him out, postandcourier.com reported.

At this point, the fire was spreading rapidly toward the back of the car, and deputies climbed inside the burning vehicle to save the toddler and puppy at nearly the last moment, postandcourier.com reported.

"The last deputy jumped out and by then, it's engulfed," Antonio told the website.

Despite the high-speed crash and burning car, the child was not injured and was placed in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services, according to live5news.com.

The man was taken to an area hospital and has been released, counton2.com reported.

The puppy received medical treatment, as well.

"The puppy was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital for an injured leg," sheriff's officials told live5news.com.

Fleming was also taken to a hospital, but when she was medically cleared Thursday, she was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, according to counton2.com.

Jail records show that Fleming has been charged with child endangerment, ill treatment of animals, failure to stop for blue light, reckless driving, receiving of stolen goods (license plate), and driving under suspension.

Her combined bond for the multiple charges was set at $42,174, and she remains behind bars at the detention center.

In addition to the sheriff's office, the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department and the Charleston County EMS assisted on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

The Euless (Texas) Police Department is warning drivers to move over or slow down around emergency vehicles. The department released dash cam video of a small SUV hitting another car that was in the process of being loaded onto a tow truck. Euless Police DepartmentMonty Davis

  Comments  