Columbia man tortured, burned, killed another over location of crack cocaine

A Columbia man pleaded guilty to killing an Aiken man after burning him as torture during a robbery gone wrong, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Antonio Miller, 39, appeared in court to plea guilty to charges of using a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking, kidnapping resulting in death and conspiring to distribute crack cocaine resulting in death.
In 2008, Miller and three accomplices tried to rob Aiken resident Fred Tucker to further their own crack cocaine business, according to the statement. Intending to steal Tucker's drugs, the men rented a car and showed up at Tucker's home armed.
After entering the home, the men taped Tucker's hands and feet together and burned him with a flat head screwdriver, trying to get him to reveal where his drugs and drug money was hidden, according to the statement. The group shot Tucker in the chest, killing him.
Investigators searched Miller's home and found crack cocaine taken from Tucker and a gun matching the one that killed the Aiken man, according to the statement.
Miller's conspirators pleaded guilty, and a jury convicted Miller, a decision he appealed in 2016.
In 2017, federal authorities indicted Miller, and he agreed to plead guilty, according to the statement. He faces 30 years in federal prison.
